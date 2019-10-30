REUTERS:

The wildfire that forced celebrities and thousands of others to flee some of the poshest neighborhoods in Los Angeles this week also forced a hasty roundup of scores of horses in the area.

One of them was Prince Toby, a 16-year-old horse who belongs to the Hammarberg family of the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

When the fire broke out in the early hours of Monday, the Hammarbergs evacuated to a hotel. Animal rescue authorities under a police escort went to get Toby at his home in a nearby canyon.

Prince Toby is now being sheltered at the Hansen Dam Horse Park stables in the nearby San Fernando Valley, along with 125 other horses evacuated from the fires.

Louise Hammarberg, a mother of two who designs posters and campaigns for Hollywood movies, said Prince Toby, usually a mellow horse, “is a little antsy.”

“He is probably not loving it and missing his friends. They are used to being together and here he is in a strange place with strange horses,” Hammarberg, a Swedish national who has been living in Los Angeles since she was 17, said after visiting her horse.

Prince Toby was at a stable in the canyon when the Getty fire ignited on Monday morning near the Getty Center museum, forcing evacuations in Brentwood, Pacific Palisades and other neighborhoods.