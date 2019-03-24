Jpost

Rafi Eitan, one of the lead Mossad spies involved in capturing Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann, died on Saturday. He was 92. Eitan was one of the founders of the Israeli intelligence community, serving both in the homeland security agency, the Shin Bet, and with the Mossad, carrying out foreign spying, for decades starting in the 1950s. He eventually rose to the senior ranks of the Mossad, including heading its European division, and the Defense Ministry, and later in life led the Pensioners of Israel political party, serving as pensioners affairs minister from 2006-2009. Eitan was the intelligence officer who operated Israeli agent Jonathan Pollard in the mid-1980s. The former top spy was born in Ein Harod in 1926 to immigrant parents from Russia, and grew up in Ramat Hasharon. He joined the pre-state Palmah underground, and was injured in the 1948 War of Independence.

