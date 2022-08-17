The head of RAF recruitment has resigned in protest at an “effective pause” on offering jobs to white male recruits in favour of women and ethnic minorities, defence sources have claimed. Sky News has more.

The senior female officer apparently handed in her notice in recent days amid concerns that any such restrictions on hiring, however temporary and limited, could undermine the fighting strength of the Royal Air Force (RAF), the sources said.

They said the service was attempting to hit “impossible” diversity targets.

The defence sources accused Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, the head of the RAF, of appearing willing to compromise U.K. security at a time of growing threats from Russia and China in pursuit of albeit important goals such as improving diversity and inclusion.

One of the defence sources noted how General Sir Patrick Sanders, the head of the army, has likened today’s security challenges to those in the build-up to the Second World War, warning that the U.K. is facing its “1937 moment”.

