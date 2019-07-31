WASHINGTON POST:

It was a month after 9/11, and Osama bin Laden’s face flashed across the news on Naseem Khan’s TV screen.

The FBI was sitting in his living room in Bend, Oregon, and Khan sensed an opportunity. The agents had come for an entirely different purpose and were ready to leave – until Khan pointed at the screen and said he thought he could help with something else. A few years ago, he said, he saw bin Laden’s second-in-command, Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the most wanted terrorists in the world, at a mosque in the wine-country town of Lodi, California.

The agents perked up, intrigued by the possibility. Had they really just stumbled into a hot tip on al-Qaida while speaking to a 28-year-old McDonald’s worker and convenience store clerk? The FBI thought Khan was onto something – a possible “sleeper cell” of terrorism hidden in Lodi ― and decided to dispatch him there as a confidential informant.

Khan wouldn’t find any associates of Zawahiri at the mosque in Lodi, and U.S. officials and terrorism experts now doubt his initial claim about Zawahiri was ever true. But Khan would find 19-year-old Hamid Hayat – who would soon become the face of homegrown terrorism in post-9/11 America.