THE HOUR:

A conservative radio station in Colorado is disputing claims by one of its hosts that the station fired him mid-show last weekend just as he was airing disapproval of President Donald Trump. As host Craig Silverman and executives with the Denver-based 710 KNUS shared their views of events, the incident underscored the growing isolation of conservatives whose viewpoints reflect anything but unwavering support of Trump.

Silverman was not fired but was taken off air because of his decision to move forward with appearing on a competing station over management’s objections, Salem Media Group General Manager and VP Brian Taylor said late Sunday – a statement Silverman said he interprets as KNUS backtracking to avoid violating a contract that requires 30 days’ notice before termination.

“We have never told Mr. Silverman the position to take on Trump and impeachment,” Taylor said in an email to The Washington Post. “Our hosts have the freedom to express their opinions on current events based on their own personal conviction. That goes for all of our hosts, including Mr. Silverman. Any suggestion to the contrary is simply untrue.”

Despite Taylor’s clarification, Silverman said Monday that his future with KNUS remains unclear.

