Radical trans activist is quietly removed from new WHO transgender health panel – after calling for children to be rushed onto puberty blockers

The World Health Organization has quietly axed a trans activist with extreme views on medicating children from its transgender health policy panel.DailyMail.com reported last week that Florence Ashley was among the WHO’s 21-person committee tasked with setting international treatment guidelines for treating gender dysphoria.Following the selection, it emerged the Canadian – who has no medical background – had published several papers calling for trans children to be given puberty blockers without mental health evaluations.The committee members were announced on January 3, but a revision to the list published Monday no longer listed Ashley as a panelist.

