The radical Soros-funded Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ) is a “fiscal sponsor” of the newly-created Palestine Freedom Fund, a project of the rabid anti-Israel NY4Palestine Coalition which “as a first initiative” has raised nearly $20,000 to fund legal expenses for Palestinian protesters who participated in antisemitic demonstrations that descended into violence against Jews in Midtown Manhattan last week.

The fund is aligned with three supporting radical anti-Israel organizations including the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, which process the donations of the fund.

A statement on the fund’s site states that Palestinian communities “are under attack,” while asking for assistance “to fight criminalization and support targeted youth!”

“Every day youth and activists for Palestine are targeted for criminalization, surveillance, protest arrests and police brutality,” the site continues, claiming that the fund “works to support bail and legal expenses for Palestinian organizers, activists for Palestine and community members targeted for persecution.”

The fund also notes its aim to fundraise for bail and legal support for Palestinian youth arrested at New York City anti-Israel demonstrations.

According to its site, donations to the Palestine Freedom Fund are processed by the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network through their fiscal sponsor, the Soros-backed nonprofit Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ), which also aids the fund in various ways.

The site also notes that payments made to the fund will be reflected as a donation to the Soros-backed group instead.

“Please note, your card statement will show this as a donation to Alliance for Global Justice,” it reads.

Terrorist designation

The financial arrangement is crucial for the radical pro-Palestinian Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network to receive funding after Israel officially designated the group a terrorist organization in February due to its association with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which is branded a terrorist organization in the U.S., Canada, Israel and the European Union.

According to the Israeli National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing, the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network serves as a front for the PFLP terror group abroad and “plays a leading and significant role in the PFLP’s anti-Israel propaganda efforts, fundraising and recruiting activists.”

