‘Radical queer’ female rabbi Jessica Rosenberg who has goatee is blasted for her ‘rabid’ anti-Zionism after befriending ‘Squad’ Democrats including Ilhan Omar

A radical, queer, Jewish leader has become a darling in the eyes of the left after publicizing her anti-Zionist beliefs.

Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg, 38, made a name for herself after she crashed Joe Biden’s fundraiser at the beginning of November, as she demanded for a ceasefire in the war between Hamas in Gaza and Israel.

She paid $1,000 to get into the event, just to heckle Biden – and admitted in an opinion piece published by CNN: ‘It’s a lot of money, but it was a small price to pay for the chance to share my thoughts with the president.’

READ MORE