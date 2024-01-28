Radical protesters threaten to burn homes of mourners leaving Henry Kissinger memorial service: video

🚨NYC NOW: Violent Clash at Memorial Service—Jewish Attendees Harassed



During a solemn memorial service at Temple Emanu-El, mourners faced Pali supporters blowing smoke and mocking Jews.



A pair of mourners leaving a memorial service for Henry Kissinger on the Upper East Side were viciously harassed by a group of deranged radicals, according to video footage. Six radicals trailed an unidentified man and woman who had paid their respects to the former secretary of state at Temple Emanu-El on East 65th Street, waving signs that read “F–k Kissinger” and throwing water at the couple as they walked up Fifth Avenue, a shocking clip posted on X by FreedomNews.TV shows. “You’ll burn in hell, forever,” one of the far-left zealots shouted at the couple, who partly blocked their faces with an umbrella, while another heckler threatened, “And we will burn your homes, too.”pro-Palestine protesters including this man in yellow jacket with black and white striped umbrella holding cardboard sign confront attendees of Temple Emanu-el where there is allegedly a service for Henry Kissinger. “War criminals! Murderers!” Protesters Shout at people leaving, while throwing water at them.

