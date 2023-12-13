Radical Pro-Palestinian Leftists Shut Down L.A.’s 110 Freeway; 75 Arrests

Police arrested 75 people for blocking Interstate 110 in Los Angeles on Wednesday as part of a pro-Palestinian protest demanding a “ceasefire” in Gaza — one that would leave the Hamas terror group in power, with over 100 civilian hostages taken from Israel.

Local Fox affiliate KTTV-11 reported:

Dozens of protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war halted traffic for close to two hours on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday.…A group called IfNotNow Los Angeles had announced plans for a downtown protest although the organization did not indicate it intended to shut down the freeway. The group called the protest “to demand that all of our elected officials call for a lasting ceasefire and an end to U.S. support for Israel’s war on Gaza.”…SkyFOX images from the scene showed the group sitting on the freeway next to a 7-foot menorah. At one point, frustrated drivers were seen arguing and even shoving some protesters.