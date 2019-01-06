Anderson Cooper honored at Sean Penn’s star-studded benefit

Associated Press

When Anderson Cooper first met Sean Penn after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, the CNN anchor was initially skeptical of the actor’s intentions to help the recovery efforts in the ravaged country. In time, Penn won Cooper over. “I’m not sure how Sean got to Port-au-Prince, Haiti. It certainly was not easy. I’m not sure how much of a plan he had when he got there. But he didn’t just come by himself, he came with a team,” Cooper said Saturday night in front of a star-studded crowd at Penn’s ninth annual benefit for the J/P Haitian Relief Organization. The fundraiser raised $3.5 million at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles. Some individual plates cost $10,000 at most, while tables ranged up to $100,000.

READ MORE AT PAGESIX