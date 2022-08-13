Author Salman Rushdie, the author of The Satanic Verses, was stabbed in New York, Monday while delivering a lecture on stage.

Footage posted online shows the moments immediately after a man rushed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and reportedly stabbed the author in the neck.

Additional videos and photos show the Indian-born British author being wheeled off in a stretcher to a medical helicopter to be transported to a hospital.

New York Gov. Kathy Hotchul (D-NY) held a press conference Friday where she confirmed Rushdie is still alive and credited a police officer with saving his life.

The award-winning author has been a target of fundamentalist Muslims since his 1988 fictional novel, The Satanic Verses, which they claim blasphemously depicts the prophet Mohammed, was perceived as insulting towards the Islamic faith.

