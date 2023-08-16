Radical Georgia D.A. Fani Willis Launched Reelection Fundraising Site Days Before Trump Indictment

Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis launched her reelection fundraising website days before a grand jury returned a 98-page, 41-count indictment against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants, per Atlanta First News. The outlet reported that Willis’s campaign emailed supporters on Thursday, notifying them that the website was up and running. “Friend, we wanted you to know first that our new website is up and ready for you to share with your friends and family,” it said. “Sign up to volunteer, host an event, and continue to support the team! Thank you for your continued support to build a brighter future for Fulton County. With gratitude, Team Fani.” Notably, this occurred just over a month after the grand jury was sworn in and less than two weeks after she told 11 Alive on July 29 to expect a decision as to whether to indict Trump by September 1. “The work is accomplished,” Willis told the outlet. “We’ve been working for two-and-a-half years. We’re ready to go.” On Monday night, the grand jury handed down the indictment after one day of consideration in a complex matter, which crosses into jurisdictions in other states, as Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak noted. This came hours after the Fulton County Court inexplicably published what appeared to be an indictment of Trump that was later deleted from the website.

