NEW YORK POST:

A radical environmental group is urging its followers to target “wealthy areas” and let the air out of gas-guzzling SUV tires in an effort to fight climate change.

Adbusters — which describes itself as “an international collective of artists, designers, writers, musicians, poets, punks, philosophers and wild hearts” — posted instructions on how to deflate the tires.

“Wedge gravel in the tire valves, leaflet the SUV to let them know the tires are flat and why it was done, and walk away. It’s that simple,” the group said in a tweet.

“If we organize, we can hit enough SUVs in particular neighborhoods to spark reporting and spread the metameme,” it added.

The group also told its followers to “start by targeting wealthy areas – our goal isn’t to disrupt workers – and avoid targeting vehicles with disabled stickers or hangers.”

