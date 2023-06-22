A racist transgender woman faces jail after being found guilty of battering a Chinese man on a New York City subway with a hammer.

Christian Jeffers, 49, who identifies as a woman, was found guilty of attempted assault, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and aggravated harassment.

The jury deliberated for less than a day before delivering a guilty verdict. Jeffers had taken to the stand one day prior in her defense.

She appeared in court Wednesday wearing a white scarf, white shirt and make-up. She will be sentenced at a later date.

Jeffers was arrested last spring for assaulting a 29-year-old Asian victim at the 14th Street subway station in Manhattan. Prosecutors argued Jeffers attacked with ‘little to no provocation.’

The incident, which was captured on-camera, shows Jeffers, wearing a black wig and purple lipstick, smashing the victim in the head with a hammer just after the strangers had bumped into one another.

