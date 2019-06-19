BREITBART:

Democrat candidate Bernie Sanders (I-VT) responded to President Trump’s official reelection kickoff on Tuesday night with a video, dismissing the president as a “racist,” “sexist,” “homophobe,” “xenophobe,” and “religious bigot.”

Sanders spoke shortly after Trump’s remarks and described the president’s speech as “an hour and a half speech of lies, distortions, and total absolute nonsense.”

He apologized to those who watched the president’s address, noting they might have felt “discombobulated” and immediately took aim at Trump for failing to mention what Sanders considers one of the most pressing issues of the modern era: Climate change.