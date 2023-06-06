New York woman lunges at mother and baby in park during violent rampage

Foxnews

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

New York City video shows a woman lunging at a mother and her baby in a park, dragging another woman by her hair and knocking over sidewalk tables in a public meltdown Sunday. When she targets the woman holding a baby in Manhattan’s Tompkins Square Park, onlookers gasp, the video shows. The incident continued for about 30 minutes, according to FreedomNews.tv, which provided the video, before police arrived and apprehended the woman on East Ninth Street. “You don’t go around beating up strange people in the street, like seven people,” a man can be heard saying as police lead the suspect to the back of a waiting ambulance. “Pulling their hair, dragging them everywhere.”

Read more