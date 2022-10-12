Kanye West claims Planned Parenthood, KKK conspired to ‘control Jew population’

JERUSALEM POST

Kanye doubled down on unsupported claims that “the people known as the race black really are” Jews in footage cut from his recent Fox News interview.

Kanye West claimed Planned Parenthood was created with the help of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) in order to “control” the Jewish population, according to unaired clips taken from his recent Fox News interview obtained by Vice. In the footage shared by Vice, West doubled down on unsupported claims that “the people known as the race black really are” Jews. “When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah…the blood of Christ,” he explained. “This is who our people are…this, as a Christian, is my belief,” West stated. In the cut clips, West also claimed Margaret Sanger, Planned Parenthood founder and a believer in eugenics was responsible for the plot to “control the Jew population.” In a Planned Parenthood statement denouncing Sanger’s racist beliefs, the organization admitted that she “aligned herself with ideologies and organizations that were explicitly ableist and white supremacist. In doing so, she undermined reproductive freedom and caused irreparable damage to the health and lives of generations of Black people.”

