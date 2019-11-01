NEW YORK POST:

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rouke has dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential contest.

“Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully. My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee.,” O’Rourke told his followers in a statement released on social media.

“Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign; it is in the best interests of this party as we seek to unify around a nominee; and it is in the best interests of the country,” O’Rourke tweeted Friday evening.

The decision comes as his campaign struggled to raise money and build support in the early primary states.

O’Rouke is not expected to run for any other elected position in 2020, but he has not said where he will throw his support.