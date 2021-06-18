Breitbart:

Goldsmiths, University of London has bowed to pressure from student activists and agreed to let “Black & PoC [People of Colour]” students defer essays on grounds of “racial trauma”, based purely on “self-certification”.

“The Uni has agreed to our Sabbs’ [sabbatical officers‘] proposal to include ‘racial trauma’ as a reason to defer essays for Black & PoC students through self-certification, not an evidence based approach,” crowed the Goldsmiths Student’ Union on social media.

“This is great news and a step in the right direction. Well done to those involved in discussions!”

The proposal appears to be the brainchild of one Sara Bafo, described on the union’s website as its “Welfare and Liberation Officer”, who confirmed that the deferral process will indeed be will be “done through self-certification (moving away from providing so called evidence).”

Why white people are not covered by the policy, despite the fact that they can and have been subject to sometimes extremely brutal racially aggravated crimes and even murders in the United Kingdom, is unclear.

