Rachel Maddow is slammed running ‘state TV’ show after telling viewers MSNBC won’t show Trump’s Iowa victory speech because ‘we cannot knowingly broadcast untrue things’

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow was criticized for her announcement that the liberal network would refuse to cover Donald Trump’s Iowa victory speech because she believed it would contain falsehoods. This caused some to point out that Maddow, the MSNBC anchor and host of The Rachel Maddow Show, was one of the most vocal proponents of the claim Trump colluded with Russia. Maddow, anchoring the network’s coverage from New York, said the network was continuing its policy of not showing Trump’s speeches live after his resounding victory in the Iowa caucus.’It is not an easy decision, but there is a cost to us as a news organization of knowingly broadcasting untrue things. And that is a fundamental truth of our business and who we are,’ she said.She tried to clarify that the call ‘is not out of spite. It is not a decision that we relish. It is a decision that we regularly revisit and honestly, earnestly.’

