President Joe Biden’s Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, who is transgender, is being ripped online for “pure hypocrisy” after having admitted to waiting to have children before gender transitioning, despite currently pushing to normalize “gender-affirming” care, including sex changes and hormone therapies for minors.

“If I transitioned when I was young then I wouldn’t have my children. I can’t imagine a life without my children.”



Levine is behind the push to expand gender surgeries for minors

In a resurfaced clip that went viral this week, Rachel Levine — formerly Richard Levine — expressed relief over having transitioned later in life while speaking at a meeting of the Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine in 2019.

“If I transitioned when I was young then I wouldn’t have my children. I can’t imagine a life without my children,” says Levine, who is now pushing to expand irreversible gender surgeries for minors, in the clip.

The message was quite striking, given that Levine stated the “wheels will turn” on widely accepting transgender transitions for children during a recent discussion at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

During that Pediatric Grand Rounds session last month, Levine claimed children who had their gender confusion affirmed “actually have excellent mental health outcomes.”

Levine also noted that gender-affirming care for minors had the “highest support” of the Biden administration.

