Conservatives on Twitter blasted a recently surfaced video of the Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Rachel Levine calling on Big Tech companies to censor “misinformation” about “gender-affirming care” for kids on the internet.

Levine, a transgender woman, made the statements in May, though the video gained newfound attention on Twitter just after Christmas. Prominent Twitter users expressed horror that a government official was asking tech companies to censor content disputing that gender-affirming care for youth is a thing of “positive value.”

During a May 27 zoom address to the Federation of State Medical Boards in New Orleans, Dr. Levine spoke about the need for the government to “address health misinformation directly” and specified that includes encouraging Big Tech to combat health misinformation “beyond COVID-19.”

