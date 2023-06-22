Rachel Levine, the US Assistant Secretary of Health, spoke on Wednesday at an event hosted by the US Department of Education, telling educators child sex changes, or what Levine calls “gender affirming care,” is “medically necessary, safe and effective for transgender and non-binary youth.” Levine also said that trans identity is a child’s “superpower.”

Quoting Karinne Jean-Pierre, Levine said “your identity is not your weakness, it is your superpower.” He added that “we all have superpowers, we’re superheroes” in reference to transgender identity in youth. Levine and Jean-Pierre have both touted the Biden adminstration’s preponderance of LGBTQ+-identifying staff.

The page for the “Inclusive and Nondiscriminatory School Environments for LGBTQI+ Students” event shows that it was designated as an “opportunity to learn about Federal resources and actionable, ready-to-use strategies for creating inclusive educational environments.” Teachers and educators were encouraged to watch and “share concrete and practical tips” for the school year.

