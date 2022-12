The Biden Administration’s Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine called on doctors to serve as “ambassadors” in the attempt to normalize transgenderism.

9/22/22 Pitt Pediatric Grand Rounds: @SecretaryLevine tells MD’s they need to be activists for medical transgender care in minors.



“I believe in our role as truth-tellers. And the truth that we need to confront now is that medicine and science are being politically perverted.” pic.twitter.com/FbBFK450WR — Megan Brock (@MegEBrock) December 4, 2022

Levine, a man who identifies as a woman, remarked “I encourage all of you to think of yourself as ambassadors to your communities, ambassadors for science,” as well as for “compassion” and for “care.”

