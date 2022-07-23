BREITBART:

The Association of American Medical Colleges released new standards for teaching medicine that require students to achieve “competencies” in “white privilege,” “anti-colonialism,” and “race as a social construct,” among other race-essentialist ideas.

“Since the founding of the United States, there have been systemic health and health care inequities grounded in racism, sexism, homophobia, classism, and other forms of discrimination that still permeate our current health system,” the “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Competencies Across the Learning Continuum,” which the AAMC released this month, states.

“Recent broad societal calls for social justice and the disparate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have added urgency to the need for improved integration of diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-racism in medical education and training,” it continues.

According to the AAMC, it is therefore incumbent that requirements and curriculums for medical school be changed to reflect the American left’s social justice proclivities.

Because the radical left requires that race and gender training ought to be a perpetual state of being, the three stages of training are referred to as “new to DEI journey,” “advancing along DEI journey,” and “continuing DEI journey.”

