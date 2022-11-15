The American medical establishment is touting its turn toward race-based, social justice-oriented health care.

A report done by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) — the leading organization for medical schools, teaching hospitals, and scientific studies — shows the expansion of race-based ideology in the practice of medicine.

The report, titled “The Power of Collective Action: Assessing and Advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts at AAMC Medical Schools,” outlined self-audits from schools regarding the level to which they were pushing the political agenda into aspects of their functions.

Of the 101 medical schools in the report, 43 percent “have promotion and tenure policies that specifically reward faculty scholarship and service on DEI topics.”

In addition, 75 percent “advocate for policies and/or legislation at a local, state, or federal level related to its diversity, inclusion, and equity mission,” while 85 percent of schools have spent money rebranding to better reflect their social justice focus.

One hundred percent of schools have “holistic” admissions policies — affirmative action — with 85 percent of “senior leaders us[ing] demographic data to promote change within the institution/school.”

Relatedly, 67 percent of schools “require departments/units to assemble a diverse pool of candidates for faculty positions.”

The AAMC keeps score of the schools as to whether they capitulate to its racial worldview. It also incentivizes schools to be in 100 percent compliance with its goals.

