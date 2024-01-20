‘Race-fueled’ brawl between black and Somalian HS students breaks out

A ‘race-fueled’ brawl erupted between black and Somali students at a Minneapolis high school, it is claimed, leading to the arrest of at least two adults accused of joining in.

Abreeha Annalisa Smith, 22, and Latoys Renail Milon, 41, were arrested but later released without being charged after fights broke at St. Louis Park High School in Minnesota on Thursday.

The initial altercation erupted between a group of black and Somali students, it was claimed by CrimeWatchMinneapolis, but the situation escalated when parents, after they became aware of the incident, allegedly joined the fight alongside their children.

Latoys’ daughter, Sanaiah Milon, claimed she was punched to the floor and kicked by dozens of students earlier on Thursday because of ‘a personal beef’. She denied claims the brawl was racially-motivated, although the school is continuing to investigate it as such.

