The Jerusalem Post:

“Somehow [Trump] has been misled to come to believe that a demilitarized Palestinian state is acceptable,” said Australian mining tycoon Joseph Gutnick.

The Australian mining tycoon who helped Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu win his first election for prime minister in 1996 came out strongly against Netanyahu’s endorsement of US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan on Sunday.

Netayahu trailed incumbent Shimon Peres in that race but received a last-minute boost from the “Netanyahu is good for the Jews” campaign that was funded by Joseph Gutnick, a Chabad rabbi who made a fortune from taking the advice of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, to mine diamonds in Australia’s Northern Territory.

“With all the respect, recognition and appreciation to President Trump for all he has done for Israel and the Jewish people, somehow he has been misled to come to believe that a demilitarized Palestinian state is acceptable,” Gutnick said. “It would be catastrophic for the security of Israel, much worse than the Gaza Strip withdrawal and its terrible consequences.