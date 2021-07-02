CBS Local – Boston:

A rabbi was stabbed outside a Brighton synagogue Thursday afternoon.

Boston Police were called to Shaloh House on Chestnut Hill Ave. around 1 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a suspect was taken into custody.

I-Team sources said the suspect was armed with a gun and a knife.

The rabbi, who is in his 50s, was stabbed multiple times and taken to Boston Medical Center, sources said.

Police are still investigating the motive in the attack.

Dan Rodkin, executive director of the Shaloh House, said Rabbi Shlomo Noginski was attacked but “in good spirits” as he is treated for stab wounds to his arm.

The facility was placed in lockdown after the stabbing. Staff and children were at Shaloh House for a summer camp program, but Rodkin said none were in danger.

Shlomo Noginski was repeatedly stabbed today outside of the Shaloh House Jewish Day School in Brighton, Mass. Noginski serves as a rabbi and teacher at Shaloh House, a Chabad institution serving the Boston-area’s Russian Jewish community, and their summer day camp was in session. […] Noginski was sitting on the front steps of the Shaloh House on his cell phone. The suspect approached him, drew a gun and asked Noginski to take him to his car. When the suspect attempted to force Noginski into the car, the rabbi tried running across the street to a small park called Brighton Common, where the suspect stabbed Noginski multiple times in the arm. As the rabbi tried to fend off the attacker he raised a commotion, finally causing the suspect to flee.

Security will be increased at Shaloh House throughout the remainder of the summer, Rodkin said.

“We are all very shaken by what happened and ask for you to please keep Rabbi Noginski in your prayers for a refuah sheleima, speedy and complete recovery (Shlomo ben Zlata Miriam). We are heartened by the outpouring of concern and compassion we have received in just the last hours since the incident,” Rodkin said.

One woman who was walking in the area said her “heart sank” when she heard what had happened.

More at CBS Local – Boston: