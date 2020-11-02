Breitbart:

During the campaign of 2016, many on the left predicted that Trump would be the next Adolf Hitler — if not the full-blown genocidal maniac who started world wars and engaged in genocide, at least a version of Hitler-lite.

It was a shocking claim, but one that gained increasing currency as the campaign intensified.

As example was a column published in the New Jersey Jewish Standard, where I am a columnist, attacking me, in March of 2016, by Rabbi David-Seth Kirshner. After engaging in the usual ad hominem attacks against me for calling out those who call Trump Hitler, Kirshner wrote, “Where I quibble with those like Rabbi Boteach is, when exactly is the moment of worry which officially allows us to sound the alarm bells? Must one first kill 6 Million Jewish souls to be categorized as ‘Hitler?’”

From there the cacophony of Trump-as-dictator, Trump-as-genocidal maniac, and Trump as an American form of Hitler only increased.

HBO aired their series The Plot Against America, based on the Philip Roth novel of the same title, which envisions the antisemite Charles Lindberg becoming a Nazi-version of an American president during World War II. Many interpreted its timing as a message that that was exactly what would happen with Donald Trump.

Recently, Rabbi Yitz Greenberg got into a lot of trouble with the Jewish left for stating that Jews owed a debt of gratitude toward Donald Trump. Such is the state of our divisions that even when a respected and liberally-minded Rabbi simply invokes Jewish values and says we should have some “hakarat hatov,” thankfulness, for all Trump has done for Israel, he is savagely attacked.

Greenberg never said Jews should vote for Trump and did not even reveal whom he himself would be vote for. Rather, he simply said that Jews should feel gratitude for a president who has stopped the demonization of Israel in international forums and forged peace between Israel and an increasing number of Arab gulf states.

I assume this didn’t play well with the “Trump is Hitler” crowd, who have been so vocal for the past four years. While saying thank you to a man who moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, recognized the Golan Heights, changed the tenor toward Israel at the UN, and, most importantly, took us out of the Iran Deal, is too much, demonizing him as a monster is still too little.

My purpose here is not to tell anyone how to vote. Less so is it to endorse any candidate. As a Rabbi, I never have. Those Jews or others who believe that Biden is their best candidate — then, of course, vote your conscience.

Rather, my intention is to defend those who simply say that even if they wish to vote against Trump, they can still be grateful for all he has done for Israel and the Jewish people, and to push against those who abase themselves by comparing Trump to Hitler or make any other Nazi comparisons.

Such words are beyond disgusting, vile, shameful, and it’s gone on for four years. So it’s time to assess whether the earlier implications have even remotely materialized.

Since 2016 we’ve heard that Trump would become a dictator and stifle all dissent. That he would dismantle American democracy as we know it. That he would limit press freedoms and quash expression of his opposition.

Really? No President in American history has been more hated by the mainstream news organs that hate Trump. The New York Times last week devoted not just the customary editorial rejecting Trump and endorsing Biden, but an entire section of editorials pillorying Trump and embracing Biden. There is no precedent for them doing this against any other candidate.

Do you know what Trump can do about it? Nothing. Zero. He has no power over the media.

The comedy on Showtime, Our Cartoon President, pillories Trump every week as an overweight imbecile halfwit. Trump’s kids and family are mercilessly mocked.

What can Trump do about it? More than refuse to watch it, nothing. Oh yes, he can also call it “fake news.” But that’s about it.

And the media does not fear him in the slightest either, thereby proving that he is neither dictator nor tyrant. CNN, MSNBC, and countless other news organizations strongly challenge Trump from right inside the White House.

