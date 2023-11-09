Rabbi Michael Barclay: Remembering Kristallnacht So That It Never Happens Again

It is a truth that if we do not remember nor teach our history, we are bound to repeat it. The Nazi Holocaust was the most evil event in human history, and it began on November 9, 1938, on a night known as Kristallnacht or the “Night of Broken Glass.”

Eight-five years ago, the German police and authorities stood by and even encouraged the Nazis as they destroyed close to 300 synagogues, burned over 7,000 Jewish businesses, arrested over 30,000 Jews who ended up in camps, and murdered at least 91 Jews (some historians say as many as 600). It is considered the beginning of the Holocaust, and never in the last 85 years has it been so important to remember it because we are closer to repeating it, God forbid, than ever before in our lifetimes.

Kristallnacht did not happen in a vacuum, and the circumstances leading up to it are eerily and frighteningly similar in tone and preparation to what we are seeing today. Since his election five years prior, Hitler had been strategizing with Goebbels to prepare for a situation where they could use a single event to justify coming after the Jews. They had successfully already used the death of Horst Wessel in 1930 to propel the Nazis into power, and were experienced at using a single spark to create a flame for their own grab of power. By 1938, they were ready for any action by one Jew that they could use to attack all Jews. With the murder on November 9 of Nazi diplomat Ernst Vom Rath, at the hands of a Jew who was tired of being persecuted by Hitler’s anti-Semitic laws, they had their spark. Kristallnacht was called for, and the Holocaust began.

