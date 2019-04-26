Rabbi blasts Ilhan Omar, NYT for pushing claim Jesus was ‘Palestinian,’ not Jewish

A Jewish rabbi is calling out a Muslim lawmaker — who has been accused of anti-Semitism — and the New York Times for pushing the notion that Jesus was a Palestinian.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate and director of Global Social Action Agenda at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, called out Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. after she retweeted a tweet from Omar Suleiman, an adjunct professor of Islamic Studies at Southern Methodist University, who said a Palestinian relative asked him why the “Christian right in America largely supports their oppression.”

Suleiman wrote that his relative asked: “Don’t they know Jesus was a Palestinian?”

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. is being criticized for retweeting a tweet that claims Jesus was a "Palestinian."

The day before the tweet, a New York Times op-ed claimed: “Jesus, born in Bethlehem, was most likely a Palestinian man with dark skin.”

Cooper accused the NYT of “fake news” and said both are trying to “rewrite” history with the claim.

“Palestine was a name made up by Romans after they crucified thousands, destroyed the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and exiled the People of Israel from their homeland,” Cooper told the Jewish Journal.

