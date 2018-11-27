USA TODAY:

On day three of Lowell Cauffiel’s final detox from alcohol, a giant rabbit in a tuxedo and top hat tapped on the window of his second-floor bedroom.

Cauffiel, a bestselling true crime author, Hollywood screenwriter and producer purposely didn’t go to rehab 34 years ago. When he abruptly stopped drinking two fifths of bourbon a day, he wanted to experience the full effect of withdrawal.

The week-long process started with the feeling that his “guts were being pulled out.” He shook. He sweat. He suffered some very vivid hallucinations.

“I knew it was going to be rough, but I wanted to use it as a motivation to stay sober,” Cauffiel says.

It was, and it worked. Cauffiel never took another drink.

But he could have killed himself.

Doctors say alcohol is often the most dangerous substance for the body to withdraw from – and still more so, when attempted without medical supervision.

About 16 million people in the United States have alcohol use disorder, which the National Institutes of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism define as “compulsive alcohol use, loss of control over alcohol intake, and a negative emotional state when not using.”

For those experiencing the most serious symptom of withdrawal – the shaking, shivering, sweating and confusion of delirium tremens, or the DTs – the death rate has been estimated as high as 4 percent, or 1 in 25.

Of patients admitted to one hospital in Spain with alcohol withdrawal syndrome from 1987 to 2003, a research team there found, 6.6 percent died. That’s roughly 1 in 15.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention counted 831 deaths in 2016 that could be characterized as related to alcohol withdrawal. The National Institutes of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism do not have an estimate of deaths from alcohol detox.

One recent casualty was the actor Nelsan Ellis, a star of the HBO series True Blood, who died last year from complications of alcohol withdrawal, according to his family. His father said he “was ashamed of his addiction and thus was reluctant to talk about it during his life.”