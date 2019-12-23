WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took aim at Sen. Chuck Schumer for saying the Senate trial of President Trump should be impartial.

“Do you think Chuck Schumer is impartial? Do you think Elizabeth Warren is impartial? Bernie Sanders is impartial?” the Kentucky senator said Monday on Fox News about Democrats calling for an impartial Senate trial. “So let’s quit the charade. This is a political exercise. All I’m asking of Schumer is that we treat Trump the same way we treated Clinton.”

Schumer, 69, claimed last week that he would be an impartial juror despite also claimingthat Trump is already guilty. House Democrats voted last week in favor of two articles of impeachment against the president.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she would withhold the articles of impeachmentto try and get more favorable terms from the Republican-held Senate. McConnell reiterated in his recent interview that he was “not anxious” to have a trial.