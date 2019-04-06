CBS NEW YORK:

A Queens woman who shoved another woman to her death at a Midtown subway station has been sentenced to 20 years to life.

Melanie Liverpool, 33, was found guilty of pushing Connie Watton in front of an oncoming train at the Times Square-42nd Street subway station on Nov. 7, 2016.

Liverpool was immediately placed under arrest on the platform of a southbound No. 1 train moments after police said she pushed Watton, a 49-year-old woman from Long Island City, Queens.

During her arraignment Liverpool said, “I didn’t admit to nothing” and initially entered a plea of not guilty, but changed her plea on March 4, 2019, to murder in the second degree, the sole count in the indictment against her.

The judge explained the sentencing since Liverpool, after her initial denials, ultimately pleaded guilty, took responsibility and spared everyone a trial.