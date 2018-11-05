CBS MIAMI:

Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson holds a 7-point lead over Republican challenger Gov. Rick Scott in the Florida Senate race, according to a new Quinnipiac poll released Monday.

The poll found Sen. Nelson holds a 51-44 percent likely voter lead just one day before the election.

This compares to a 52 – 46 percent likely voter lead for Sen. Nelson in an October 22 survey by the independent Quinnipiac University Poll.

Double-digit leads among independent voters and women, plus even bigger leads among black and Hispanic voters give Sen. Nelson his cushion

Nelson leads 54 – 41 percent among independent voters and 91 – 4 percent among Democrats. Republicans back Scott 94 – 4 percent

Women back the Democrat 53– 41 percent. Men are divided with 48 percent for Nelson and 47 percent for Scott

White voters back Scott 55 – 41 percent. Nelson leads 87 – 6 percent among black voters and 59 – 31 percent among Hispanic voters.

While 5 percent of Florida likely voters remain undecided, only 1 percent of those who name a candidate say they might change their mind by tomorrow.

“Democrats Sen. Bill Nelson and Mayor Andrew Gillum have identical seven-point leads entering the final hours before Election Day in the races to be the next governor and U.S. senator from Florida,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

“Sen. Nelson has a 13-point edge among independent voters. Candidates with double-digit leads among independents rarely lose.