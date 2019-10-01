GOP:

News broke last night of photographic evidence of Hunter Biden and his business partner Devon Archer, who were both on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings, golfing with Vice President Joe Biden just AFTER Hunter and Archer joined the board.

Biden has already lied about discussing business with his son, so a photo of two board members of Burisma Holdings golfing with the VP raises more doubts about Biden’s honesty regarding his family’s business dealings.

Burisma knew what they were doing by hiring Hunter Biden (despite him having no experience in Ukraine or with natural gas) and Devon Archer: they had two board members who had access to go golfing with the guy who was in charge of America’s Ukraine policy.

As CNN’s John King pointed out yesterday, if Hunter’s name “was Hunter Smith or Hunter Doe, [he] might not have had the access he had.” And as Ian Bremmer has said, Hunter Biden was paid $50K a month “clearly to be selling influence because otherwise, no one would ever pay him that kind of money… It’s hard to imagine Joe Biden wasn’t aware of it.”

Clearly.

True as ever to the Biden family’s business pitch: “We’ve got people all around the world who want to invest in Joe Biden.”

This photo makes that case.

The attempts by Democrats to downplay the significance of the Biden family’s conflicts of interest while pushing their latest bogus witch hunt against President Trump shows that Democrats are only motivated by their vendetta against the President, not the truth. Stop the madness. We now have pictures. What else is Joe Biden hiding?

Click here to read the full report “Joe, Hunter Biden seen golfing with Ukraine gas company exec back in 2014, photo shows.”

