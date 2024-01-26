Questions Remain Unanswered as Russia and Ukraine Blame Each Other for Transport Jet Crash

Questions remained Thursday over the military plane crash that Russia said had killed dozens of captured Ukrainian soldiers ahead of a planned prisoner exchange, with Moscow and Kyiv trading accusations at the UN Security Council.Russia has blamed Ukrainian forces for downing the IL-76 transport plane over the southern Belgorod region on Wednesday.It said 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers were on board, as well as their escorts and the crew.Videos on social media showed a large plane in the region plummeting from the sky on its side before crashing in a fireball, in what the Kremlin called a “monstrous act”.Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it had opened a “terrorism” probe into the crash, saying the plane was downed by a “missile from the territory of Ukraine”.It released a 39-second video of the scene that mainly showed aerial shots of a large blackened stretch in a snow-covered field with some damaged trees.The video also showed a block of twisted metal and wires, as well as a hand and an arm — though it was unclear if they were from one or two people. No other human remains were shown.

