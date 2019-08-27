NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

A Queens woman was raped by two men, one masked and carrying a gun, during a terrifying home invasion robbery, police said Monday.

The horror began shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday as the 34-year-old victim was leaving her home near 251st St.. and 57th Ave. in Little Neck and two men, one of whom was armed and wearing a black ski mask, forced their way inside, sources said.

They corralled the victim, her 54-year-old mother and six other women, including a nanny and at least one child, into a bedroom. The men then marched the victim upstairs and took her from room to room looking for cash. She forked over $1,000, but was then raped by the masked gunman, police said.

