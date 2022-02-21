NEW YORK POST:

The head of a major Jewish advocacy group in Queens is slamming Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for suggesting that Israel cages Palestinian children.

Ocasio-Cortez made her controversial comments during a Democratic Socialists of America event in Austin, Texas, last week, when she also stumped for local House candidates Greg Casar and Jessica Cisneros.

“I don’t believe that a child should be in a cage on our border, and I don’t believe a child should be in a cage in the West Bank,” AOC said in a videotaped remark after being heckled by pro-Palestinian protesters.

Michael Nussbaum, president of the Queens Jewish Community Council, says Ocasio-Cortez was spewing an unfounded smear against Israel.

The congresswoman represents parts of Queens and The Bronx.

“The Queens Jewish community is concerned when a local elected official makes spurious and reckless suggestions aimed at Israel,” Nussbaum said in a statement provided to The Post.

“Bombastic suggestions and lies are dangerous when spewed by sitting politicians anywhere on the political spectrum. When the far left mimics the far right in lies and exaggerations, democracy and dialogue suffers.”

MORE AT THE NY POST