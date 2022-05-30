NEW YORK POST:

Six British soldiers and a veteran were arrested on suspicion of cocaine and money laundering offenses just days before the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, the UK’s Ministry of Defense confirmed to The Post.

The seven suspects were detained early Wednesday during a raid carried out by the Royal Military Police at their barracks in England, BBC News reports.

Raids also reportedly took place at a property in Windsor, as well as in Wales and Northern Ireland. The veteran involved is a former officer in the Coldstream Guards.

The six Irish soldiers are with the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, who are set to lead the iconic “Trooping the Color” military parade to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne on Thursday.

“As part of a planned operation, the Royal Military Police arrested six Irish Guards soldiers and a Coldstream Guardsman veteran from across the UK on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs and money lending and laundering offenses,” the British Army told The Post in a statement.

