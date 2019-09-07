NY DAILY NEWS:
A Broadway piano player was busted on charges of making online plays for under-aged boys.
Justin Brown, 26, a rehearsal musician for Broadway blockbusters Dear Evan Hansen and King Kong, is charged in Queens Criminal Court with trying to lure a 14-year-old boy for sex.
Brown approached an undercover cop online on Sept. 2 — “Hey,” he wrote, according to a criminal complaint.
“Hey, like, how old are you?” the cop texted back.
“25, how old are you?” Brown allegedly answered.
When the cop replied that he was 14, Brown texted: “Haha, nice.”
Some sex talk ensued, during which Brown allegedly sent the undercover officer a picture of his penis and a video.
