NY DAILY NEWS:

A Broadway piano player was busted on charges of making online plays for under-aged boys.

Justin Brown, 26, a rehearsal musician for Broadway blockbusters Dear Evan Hansen and King Kong, is charged in Queens Criminal Court with trying to lure a 14-year-old boy for sex.

Brown approached an undercover cop online on Sept. 2 — “Hey,” he wrote, according to a criminal complaint.

“Hey, like, how old are you?” the cop texted back.

“25, how old are you?” Brown allegedly answered.

When the cop replied that he was 14, Brown texted: “Haha, nice.”

Some sex talk ensued, during which Brown allegedly sent the undercover officer a picture of his penis and a video.

