Fox News:

Buckingham Palace is starting a probe into the Duchess of Sussex’s alleged behavior while she was a working royal

Some of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s former aides are reportedly preparing to cooperate with Buckingham Palace in its investigation into bullying allegations against the Duchess of Sussex.

According to The Mirror, at least 10 royal aides are “queuing up” to participate if their identities are kept confidential.

On Wednesday, the Palace announced it would be starting a probe into Markle’s alleged behavior while she was still a working royal at Kensington Palace.

“We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the statement read, as confirmed by Fox News on Wednesday.

“Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article,” the statement continued. “Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.”

“The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace,” the statement concluded.

On Tuesday, The Times in the U.K. alleged that Markle faced a bullying complaint made by one of her close advisers. However, the 39-year-old’s team has strongly refuted the claims.

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement sent to Fox News on Wednesday and again on Thursday regarding the Mirror’s report.

