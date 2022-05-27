BREITBART:

Meghan Markle paid a personal visit Thursday to a memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The BBC reports Markle placed flowers at the memorial to the 19 children and two adults who died in the deadly school attack. She was wearing a baseball cap, T-shirt, jeans and trainers.

The Duchess of Sussex had traveled solo from her home in Montecito outside Santa Barbara, California, ahead of the appearance.

A spokesperson for the former actress said she visited in a personal capacity as a mother to offer her condolences and support.

