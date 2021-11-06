New York Post:

A handful of House Republicans bailed out Democrats Friday night, providing the decisive votes to pass a Senate-approved $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill after a day and night of liberal infighting that nearly sank President Biden’s agenda.

The measure was approved 228-206 with 13 Republicans joining 215 Democrats, sending it to Biden’s desk 87 days after it cleared the Senate in August. Six Democrats voted against the bill, enough to defeat it had Republicans held together.

The vote took place more than 15 hours after the House convened Friday morning and followed a day of frantic intra-party negotiations among Democrats, with Biden himself calling far-left members of his party in an effort to convince them to allow the infrastructure bill to be brought to the chamber floor.

“Well, the whole day was a clusterf—, right?” Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) told reporters at one point.

