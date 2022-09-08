NBC News

The queen’s eldest son, Charles, is now king of the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth realms.

Queen Elizabeth II, whose 70-year reign spanned wars, a pandemic, 13 presidents and the winding down of Britain’s vast empire, has died. Her eldest son, Charles, is now king. “The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family said in a statement. “The king and the queen consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” The longest-serving British monarch was 96. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor is also survived by her other children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and their spouses. Prince William, next in line to the throne, and Prince Harry are among her eight grandchildren. She has a dozen great-grandchildren.

