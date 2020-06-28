NewsBuzz.co.uk:

The Queen has been shielding alongside husband Prince Philip at Windsor Castle since March 19 and she or he will not be anticipated to renew public engagements earlier than the summer season finish. Her Majesty has continued to work all through the lockdown and discovered new abilities akin to video calling to make sure she retains up with her duties.

But royal writer Phil Dampier urged the forced shielding is making the Queen “extremely unhappy” as a result of the menace her public absence poses to 1 of her most beloved attraction weapons.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Mr Dampier mentioned: “The Queen has at all times mentioned she must be seen to be a strong pressure and if she’s hiding away, it’s not good.

“I’m certain she’s extraordinarily sad concerning the state of affairs however, of course, there isn’t a selection for the time being.

“She is 94 and Prince Philip is 99 so they can’t take any chances. We are more likely to see video messages as we’re getting from William and Kate, and some of the other royals.”

The Queen delivered one of her uncommon messages to the nation at the beginning of the lockdown to indicate her support to the British and Commonwealth public grappling with the pandemic.

