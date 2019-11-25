THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Queen Elizabeth II pulled the plug on Prince Andrew’s birthday bash as his connection to Jeffrey Epstein continues to embarrass the royal family.

The prince was set to have a birthday bash at Buckingham Palace to celebrate his 60th birthday in February, but his mother has canceled the celebration in the wake of his controversial interview with BBC, according to The Times.

During the interview, Andrew denied that he knew Epstein’s accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accused the Duke of York of raping her while she was trapped in Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring. Photographs of Giuffre and Andrew prove that the two had met, but he claimed he would have remembered the encounter if it were sexual.

“And without putting too fine a point on it, if you’re a man, it is a positive act to have sex with somebody,” Andrew said to BBC. “You have to take some sort of positive action, and so, therefore, if you try to forget, it’s very difficult to try and forget a positive action, and I do not remember anything.”

The remarks resulted in Andrew being asked to take a step back from his royal duties and getting the boot from his offices at the Palace, reportedly at the request of his nephew Prince William.