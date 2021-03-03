Breitbart:

Nearly one-quarter of frontline NHS staff in London have so far refused to take a vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus, figures from the National Health Service have revealed.

Throughout the country, some 91 per cent of frontline healthcare workers have taken the coronavirus vaccine.

However, in London, only 76 per cent have taken the jab, despite all staff members being offered one, the Sunday Times reported.

Accross the city, over 41,000 frontline healthcare workers have not been vaccinated, while nationwide, over 200,000 frontline healthcare workers and care home staff members have not been inoculated against the Chinese virus.

The joint chief nurse for the NHS in London, Martin Machray, said that NHS London will be translating videos about the coronavirus vaccine into commonly spoken languages in the capital besides English, in order to combat supposed misinformation spreading among specific groups.

“Vaccinating staff is critical to the safe running of health and care settings, so we are working with trusts to ensure that all staff feel confident in taking the vaccine,” Mr Machray said.

There have been growing concerns over the slow uptake of the coronavirus vaccines among so-called BAME (Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic) communities within the UK, sparking fears that the country may see “pockets of infection” as it tries to lift lockdown restrictions.

An analysis of over 19,000 healthcare workers at the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust found that as of February 3rd, 64.5 per cent of staff had received a coronavirus vaccine. While the vaccine takeup from white staff members was at 71 per cent, it dropped to 59 per cent for those with South Asian heritage, and lower still at 37 per cent for black staff members.

It was also revealed last month that at the Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London, only a quarter of black and Filipino staff had taken the vaccine, compared to 80 per cent of the staff as a whole.

